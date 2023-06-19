'Wordle' #730 Clues, Answer and Hints for Monday, June 19 Game

While the addictive puzzle game Wordle can be fun, every now and again there comes a challenge that seems impossible.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide a helping hand to ensure you can solve Monday's puzzle.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand, but what can often be a fun brainteaser can turn into a nightmarish challenge. Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

A good start to the puzzle can be the difference between success and failure. Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about the importance of a good strategy.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #730, Tips for Monday, June 19

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "kayak" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles at the beginning of the word.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer contains the letter "z."

Hint #5:The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as "an instrument that imparts a buzzing quality to the human voice and that usually consists of a small metal or plastic tube with a side hole covered by a thin membrane."

'Wordle' #730, Answer for Monday, June 19

The answer for Monday's puzzle is "kazoo."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.