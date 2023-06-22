Today's 'Wordle' #733 Clues, Answer and Tips for Thursday, June 22 Game

Wordle's popularity shows no signs of slowing down and while many of us have mastered the addictive game, every now and again the daily challenge can leave us scratching our head.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve Thursday's puzzle.

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 and went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position.

A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., Erhan Aslan, spoke to Newsweek and gave some advice for playing Wordle.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

If you find your usual strategies for solving the puzzle aren't working, check out Newsweek's tips to keep your streak alive.

'Wordle' #733, Tips for Thursday, June 22

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint 1#: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "tired" as a starting word as it will reveal one green tile at the beginning of the word and a yellow tile with one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: The answer ends with a vowel.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer: "to ascertain the flavor of something by taking a little into the mouth. It also has a second definition: to eat or drink especially in small quantities."

'Wordle' #733, Answer for Thursday, June 22

The answer for Thursday's puzzle is "taste."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.