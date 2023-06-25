'Wordle' #736, Hints, Clues and Answer for Sunday, June 25 Puzzle

While solving the addictive Wordle puzzle can regularly be satisfying, every now and then the brainteaser can stump even the best players.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to give you some tips and tricks to ensure Sunday's puzzle doesn't trip you up.

The game's premise is relatively simple as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

A good start to the challenge can be the difference between satisfaction at solving it or frustration at breaking your streak.

Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about the importance of a good strategy.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle #736, Tips for Sunday, June 25

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Sunday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "coded" as a starting word, as it will give you two green tiles, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends in a vowel.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: a public performance featuring bronco riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and Brahma bull riding.

'Wordle' #736, Answer for Sunday, June 25

The answer to today's Wordle is "rodeo."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. Don't fret though. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.