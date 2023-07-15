'Wordle' Today #756 Tips, Clues and Answers for Saturday, July 15 Puzzle

For such a successful game Wordle has remarkably humble origins, being invented by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle, who just wanted a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy," during coronavirus lockdown.

However after the game was made publicly available in October 2021 it quickly developed a dedicated following across the English-speaking world, with many players choosing to share their results on social media each day. Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice for Wordle players.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #756, Tips for Saturday, July 15

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Generally used as an insult towards older women.

Hint #4: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #5: The final letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #756, Answer for Saturday, July 15

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "crone."

As a word which has fallen out of fashion, today's Wordle was a real brainteaser, though the two vowels certainly helped. Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Sunday.

What Does 'Crone' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "crone" as "a cruel or ugly old woman."

For example: "I went for a walk with my girlfriend and for some reason an old crone started shouting at us."