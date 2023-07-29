U.S.

'Wordle' Today #770 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, July 29 Puzzle

By
U.S. Wordle Game Hints Josh Wardle

Wordle has come a long way since the game was first invented by Josh Wardle, a New York software developer, during coronavirus lockdown as a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle released his game to the public in October 2021 after which it quickly became a global sensation with a loyal following across the English speaking world. Such was Wordle's success that in January 2022 Wardle sold it to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure fee, though it remains free to play.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

Wordle hints for 29 July 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Read more

'Wordle' #770, Tips for Saturday, July 29

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #3: You might have hair like this.

Hint #4: Today's answer begins with a C.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #770, Answer for Saturday, July 29

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "Curly."

With two of the less frequently used vowels, one of which only meets the definition because of its position in the word, Saturday's Wordle was a real brainteaser.

Did you get it? If so congratulations, we're very impressed. But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Sunday.

What Does 'Curly' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "curly" as "having curls or a curved shape."

For example: "He has blond, curly hair."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC