'Wordle' Today #770 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, July 29 Puzzle

Wordle has come a long way since the game was first invented by Josh Wardle, a New York software developer, during coronavirus lockdown as a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle released his game to the public in October 2021 after which it quickly became a global sensation with a loyal following across the English speaking world. Such was Wordle's success that in January 2022 Wardle sold it to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure fee, though it remains free to play.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #770, Tips for Saturday, July 29

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #3: You might have hair like this.

Hint #4: Today's answer begins with a C.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #770, Answer for Saturday, July 29

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "Curly."

With two of the less frequently used vowels, one of which only meets the definition because of its position in the word, Saturday's Wordle was a real brainteaser.

Did you get it? If so congratulations, we're very impressed. But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Sunday.

What Does 'Curly' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "curly" as "having curls or a curved shape."

For example: "He has blond, curly hair."