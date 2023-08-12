'Wordle' Today #784 Clues, Tips and Answer for Saturday, August 12 Game

Wordle can trace its origins back to the coronavirus lockdown, when the game was invented by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game was released to the general public in October 2021 after which it quickly developed into a global sensation, with some players taking to social media each day to compare their Wordle scores and discuss what tactics they used to find the answer. In January 2022 The New York Times purchased Wordle for an undisclosed low seven figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players.

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #784, Tips for Saturday, August 12

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with speed.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #784, Answer for Saturday, August 12

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "quick."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, this may not have been the toughest puzzle Wordle has yet thrown our way but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Newsweek will be back on Sunday with another round of Wordle hints and tips, and we hope to see you then!

What Does 'Quick' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "quick" as "acting or capable of acting with speed."

For example: "A quick succession of events."