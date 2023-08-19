'Wordle' Today #791 Answers, Hints and Clues for Saturday, August 19 Puzzle

For such a popular game, Wordle has remarkably humble beginnings, being invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer who just wanted to make a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In October 2021, Wardle released Wordle to the general public, after which it quickly developed a dedicated following across the English speaking world. Some Wordle players began taking to social media each day, to share their results and discuss the tactics they were employing. The New York Times purchased Wordle in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though the game remains free for players.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice to Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #791, Tips for Saturday, August 19

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two pairs of repeated letters.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in today's Wordle.

Hint #3: Today's answer is related to volcanoes.

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Saturday's Wordle.

'Wordle' #791, Answer for Saturday, August 19

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "magma."

Well that was a fun one! The pair of double letters made it a real brainteaser, though at least one of the most commonly used vowels featured twice. Did you figure it out? If so we're very impressed, but please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Magma' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "magma" as "molten rock material within the earth from which igneous rock results by cooling."

For example: "As the volcano erupted magma was fired 200 feet into the air, terrifying onlookers."