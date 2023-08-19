U.S.

'Wordle' Today #791 Answers, Hints and Clues for Saturday, August 19 Puzzle

By
U.S. Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times Game

For such a popular game, Wordle has remarkably humble beginnings, being invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer who just wanted to make a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In October 2021, Wardle released Wordle to the general public, after which it quickly developed a dedicated following across the English speaking world. Some Wordle players began taking to social media each day, to share their results and discuss the tactics they were employing. The New York Times purchased Wordle in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though the game remains free for players.

Wordle hints for 19 August 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice to Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #791, Tips for Saturday, August 19

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two pairs of repeated letters.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in today's Wordle.

Hint #3: Today's answer is related to volcanoes.

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Saturday's Wordle.

'Wordle' #791, Answer for Saturday, August 19

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "magma."

Well that was a fun one! The pair of double letters made it a real brainteaser, though at least one of the most commonly used vowels featured twice. Did you figure it out? If so we're very impressed, but please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Magma' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "magma" as "molten rock material within the earth from which igneous rock results by cooling."

For example: "As the volcano erupted magma was fired 200 feet into the air, terrifying onlookers."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC