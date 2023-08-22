'Wordle' Today #794 Hints, Clues and Answer for Tuesday, August 22 Game

The history of Wordle can be traced back to the first coronavirus lockdown when it was invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in New York, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle was so pleased with his creation he released it to the public in October 2021, with Wordle quickly building up a dedicated fan base across the English-speaking world. Some players shared their results and gave tips on social media, helping the game spread further. In January 2022 Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though no charge was introduced for players.

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, who lectures on applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some advice for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Tuesday's challenge. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #794, Tips for Tuesday, August 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Today's answer can be a noun or verb.

Hint #4: The fifth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There's no "I" in team. There is, however, in today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #794, Answer for Tuesday, August 22

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle puzzle is "spice."

Well, that was a fun one! A fairly common word, with two vowels, it may not have been the toughest Wordle we've yet faced but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you figure it out? Congratulations if so, but please don't be put off if not. A new Wordle puzzle will be released on Wednesday and Newsweek will be here once again with another round of tips and hints.

What Does Today's Answer Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines spice as "any of various aromatic vegetable products (such as pepper or nutmeg) used to season or flavor foods."