'Wordle' #798 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, August 26 Puzzle

Wordle was first invented during the first coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who wanted to make a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, with some players taking to social media each day to share tips and their results. Such was the game's success that it was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

Erhan Aslan, an academic who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in Britain, provided some advice for Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

"Wordle" is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The game's premise is simple enough; players need to follow a color system to crack a five-letter word within just six guesses. Once you hit enter, you'll see which letters you have matched. If a box turns gray, it means that letter isn't featured, yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. If you get a green square, you've got the right letter in the correct spot.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Wordle #798, Tips for Saturday, August 26

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Associated with singing.

Hint #4: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Wordle #798, Answer for Saturday, August 26

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "choir."

A relatively common word, containing two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle challenge we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you figure it out? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about playing Wordle is seeing if you can improve your results over time, and Newsweek will be back on Sunday with another round of hints and tips.

What Does Choir Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines choir as "an organized company of singers (as in a church service)."

For example: "Greeted by a large male choir wearing red bowties and singing carols."