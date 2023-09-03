'Wordle' #806 Answer, Hints and Tips for Sunday, September 3 Puzzle

Wordle has become an international smash hit since it was first created during the coronavirus lockdown by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle, who wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

When Wardle released Wordle to the world in October 2021 it had a small player base of dozens before rapidly growing to millions across the English-speaking world.

The game's exploding popularity led The New York Times to buy it for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, although it remains free to play via its website.

A photo of a man playing Wordle. Today's Wordle answer could be a challenge for some people to solve. Getty

Wordle's success could be attributed to its simple gameplay loop and color-coded system that assists players in solving the word.

A green tile indicates to the player the letter is in the word and is in the right place, while a yellow one means the letter is right but in the wrong place. Players who see a gray tile know their selected letter is not in the word at all.

In a previous interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some tips for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be shared at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to solve it for yourself.

'Wordle' #806, Clues for Sunday, September 3

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is a verb.

Hint #2: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #3: There is one set of repeating letters in this word.

Hint #4: The answer starts with the letter 'A.'

Hint #5: You might think of waiting when hearing this word.

'Wordle' #806, Answer for Sunday, September 3

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Await."

Did you solve it? If you managed to figure it out, well done, but please don't worry if not. This was a very tricky Wordle puzzle, and one of the best things about the game is that you can get better over time.

Newsweek will be back tomorrow with more hints and tips that you can use to solve the Wordle answer.

What Does 'Await' Mean?

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, await means "to wait for" or "to remain in abeyance until."

An example is: "The nation awaited as Congress debated the issue."