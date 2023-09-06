Wordle can trace its origins back to the first coronavirus lockdown when Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in New York, created it as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, and in January 2022 it was sold to The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek just before the sale, Wardle provided some tips for playing his game.

He said: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Wednesday's Wordle puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

Claire Childs, who lectures in English at the University of York in the U.K., told Newsweek what she thinks makes Wordle so popular.

She commented: "What contributes to Wordle's success is its simplicity—the rules are straightforward, and it takes relatively little time to do. The fact that there is a new puzzle every day adds to the novelty. Just as we like to discuss TV, films or music with friends/family and on social media, we now enjoy sharing how well (or badly) we did on Wordle that day."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #809, Clues for Wednesday, September 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There is only one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for the answer include "clamp," "crush" and "grate."

Hint #4: Something you might do with your teeth.

Hint #5: The third letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #809, Answer for Wednesday, September 6

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "gnash."

Well that was a tough one! A relatively uncommon word, with only one vowel, today's Wordle puzzle is likely to have challenged even experienced players. Did you get it? If so, we're very impressed! But please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle will be released on Thursday and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Gnash' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "gnash" as "to strike or grind (the teeth) together."

For example: "As the tension in the room continued to rise I started to gnash my teeth."