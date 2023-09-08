Gaming

'Wordle' #811 Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, September 8 Puzzle

By
Gaming Wordle Hints Josh Wardle

Wordle has been a longstanding daily ritual for people all over the world since it was first released to the public during the coronavirus pandemic in October 2021.

The straightforward word guessing game, created by Josh Wardle, has remained popular ever since, even being sold to The New York Times in 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

The aim of the game is very simple: to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible. There is one five-letter word per day and players have just six attempts to guess it correctly. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, but still makes up part of the word, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Wordle
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. The word-guessing game was created during the coronavirus pandemic. ALEXI ROSENFELD/GETTY

Wardle told Newsweek when the game was first becoming popular: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

The answer for today's Wordle can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down with caution for Newsweek's tips and clues to avoid revealing it if you still want to work the answer out for yourself.

'Wordle' #811, Clues for Friday, September 8

Struggling to get today's answer? Newsweek has put together a few tips that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's word.

Hint #2: Today's word begins with "R."

Hint #3: There are three different vowels.

Hint #4: The word means to excite or stimulate someone or something, usually from a sleep state.

'Wordle' #811, Answer for Friday, September 8

Today's Wordle answer is "ROUSE."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary definition, rouse means "to wake someone up or make someone more active or excited."

Examples in a sentence include: "He roused himself (from a pleasant daydream) and got back to work," or "the speaker attempted to rouse the crowd with a cry for action."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC