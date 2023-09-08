'Wordle' #811 Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, September 8 Puzzle

Wordle has been a longstanding daily ritual for people all over the world since it was first released to the public during the coronavirus pandemic in October 2021.

The straightforward word guessing game, created by Josh Wardle, has remained popular ever since, even being sold to The New York Times in 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

The aim of the game is very simple: to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible. There is one five-letter word per day and players have just six attempts to guess it correctly. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, but still makes up part of the word, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. The word-guessing game was created during the coronavirus pandemic. ALEXI ROSENFELD/GETTY

Wardle told Newsweek when the game was first becoming popular: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

The answer for today's Wordle can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down with caution for Newsweek's tips and clues to avoid revealing it if you still want to work the answer out for yourself.

'Wordle' #811, Clues for Friday, September 8

Struggling to get today's answer? Newsweek has put together a few tips that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's word.

Hint #2: Today's word begins with "R."

Hint #3: There are three different vowels.

Hint #4: The word means to excite or stimulate someone or something, usually from a sleep state.

'Wordle' #811, Answer for Friday, September 8

Today's Wordle answer is "ROUSE."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary definition, rouse means "to wake someone up or make someone more active or excited."

Examples in a sentence include: "He roused himself (from a pleasant daydream) and got back to work," or "the speaker attempted to rouse the crowd with a cry for action."