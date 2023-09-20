'Wordle' #823 Answer, Clues and Hints for Wednesday, September 20 Puzzle

The Wordle puzzle has become a daily ritual for countless people across the world. First launched during the coronavirus pandemic in October 2021, it kept millions entertained with its simple game play. The free-to-play game, originally created by Josh Wardle and now hosted by the New York Times, is still globally popular. It sold for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022—evidence of its immense popularity.

The aim of the game is easy: all you have to do is guess the day's word in as few tries as possible. The game produces one five-letter word every 24 hours, changing at midnight, and players have just six attempts to guess it correctly. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, but is still present in the correct answer, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Wordle's popularity reflects a longstanding human interest in language, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K. previously told Newsweek.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Wordle first launched during the coronavirus pandemic. GETTY

"But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

Wordle's popularity helped inspire a variety of other daily puzzles, including Nerdle, Dordle, Quordle and Worldle, for geography enthusiasts.

'Wordle' #823, Clues for Wednesday, September 20

Still struggling with today's Wordle answer? Newsweek has some handy tips and hints for you—but be careful as you scroll down, as the answer is below.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Today's answer is most commonly used as a noun.

Hint #4: The final letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: The correct answer begins with "S."

'Wordle' #823, Answer for Wednesday, September 20

The correct answer for today's Wordle is SNARE.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, "snare" has two meanings when used as a noun: it can be "a device for catching small animals, usually with a rope or wire that tightens around the animal," or "a trick or situation that deceives you or involves you unexpectedly in a problem."