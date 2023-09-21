'Wordle' Today #824 Tips, Hints and Answer for Thursday, September 21 Game

Wordle became a global phenomenon in October 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, when its straightforward game-play kept millions engaged and entertained.

The objective of the game is simple: players must guess the daily five-letter word in as few attempts as possible. The game unveils a new word every 24 hours, refreshing at midnight, and players are granted six tries to correctly guess the word of the day. Successful guesses are indicated by green tiles, while yellow tiles signify correct letters in the wrong positions, and gray tiles represent letters not in the word.

The puzzle's creator, Josh Wardle, a software engineer, initially began developing Wordle in 2013 but returned to it during the pandemic, christening it with a playful nod to his own surname. In October 2021, Wardle made the game available to the public, and it swiftly became popular all over the world. Wardle's intention was to offer a solitary daily game, as he had always been cautious of "apps that want to consume all of your time."

In a January 2022 interview with Newsweek Wardle provided some tips for Wordle players. He said: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. The game became a smash hit in 2021. GETTY

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

In the same month, Wardle sold his game to the New York Times for a confidential seven-figure sum, and in February, the puzzle made its debut in the publication, where you can still find it today.

'Wordle' #824, Hints for Thursday, September 21

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players that might be struggling with today's Wordle.

But heed this warning: the answer to today's Wordle is at the end of this article, so scroll with caution if you don't want the puzzle to be spoiled.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is a noun.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in today's correct answer.

Hint #3: The word begins with a consonant.

Hint #4: The answer ends with the letter E.

Hint #5: The word does not have any double letters.

'Wordle' #824, Answer for Thursday, September 21

Today's Wordle answer is: STONE.

Stone has many meanings, but the Cambridge Dictionary defines it as "the hard, solid substance found in the ground that is often used for building."