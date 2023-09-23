U.S.

'Wordle' Today #826 Hints, Tips and Answer for Saturday, September 23 Game

By
U.S. Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times Tips & Tricks

Most of us look back on the coronavirus lockdowns with regret, but Josh Wardle, the New York based software engineer who used the time to invent Wordle, just might be an exception.

Wardle's initial aim was simply to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy," though after its release in October 2021 it swiftly became a global sensation.

Such was Wordle's popularity that Wardle was able to sell it in January 2022 to The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., argued Wordle's popularity is a reflection of the inherent human interest in language.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously.

Wordle hints for 23 September 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #826, Clues for Saturday, September 23

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Can be associated with Christmas.

Hint #4: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #5: Today's answer is also a name.

'Wordle' #826, Answer for Friday, September 23

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Carol."

Well that was a fun one! Admittedly not the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, as a fairly common word with two vowels, but still a good brainteaser. Congratulations if you worked it out but please don't be put off if not, a new Wordle challenge will be released on Sunday, and Newsweek will be back once again with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Carol' Mean?

The Cambridge dictionary defines "carol" as "a happy or religious song, usually one sung at Christmas."

For example: Silent Night is my favourite Christmas carol.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC