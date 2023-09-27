Wordle remains an extremely popular game played by countless people worldwide. First made public in 2021, the simple word puzzle became an instant smash hit in the English-speaking world.

Created by Josh Wardle, a British software engineer, the game became such a sensation that it was sold to the New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

Wordle is very simple. All that is required is to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible. The game generates one five-letter word every 24 hours, and players have six attempts to guess it correctly.

If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, but is still present in the correct answer, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. First made public in 2021, the simple word puzzle has gained worldwide popularity. GETTY

Joel C. Wallenberg, senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., said Wordle's popularity demonstrates people's interest in language.

He previously told Newsweek: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously.

"But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious, or unconscious, we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

At the bottom of this page is the answer to today's Wordle, so read on with caution if you want to guess it yourself.

'Wordle' #830 Tips and Hints for Wednesday, September 27

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle quiz:

Hint #1: The Wordle answer ends with a vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeating letters in today's answer.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle is most commonly used as a verb.

Hint #4: It begins with a consonant.

Hint #5: This word is something you most commonly do when you are happy or pleased.

'Wordle' #830 Answer for Wednesday, September 27

The correct answer to today's Wordle is SMILE.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines "smile" as "a happy or friendly expression on the face in which the ends of the mouth curve up slightly, often with the lips moving apart so that the teeth can be seen."

Wordle's popularity helped inspire a variety of similar daily puzzles, including Nerdle, Dordle, Quordle and Worldle, for geography enthusiasts. So if you are finding that one Wordle puzzle a day isn't enough for you, there is no shortage of other phone games that you can play.