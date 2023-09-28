'Wordle' #831 Answer, Tips and Hints for Thursday, September 28 Game

Created by Josh Wardle and released in October 2021, Wordle was an instant sensation worldwide and its appeal has continued since, with millions of users still playing the simple word-guessing game each day.

The game became so popular after it first launched that it was bought by the New York Times in early 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Its millions of daily players know the rules well, but if you're new to the game or need a refresher, playing Wordle is simple. Players need to follow a color system to crack a five-letter word within six guesses. Once you hit enter, you'll see which letters you have matched. If a box turns gray, it means that letter isn't featured, yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. And if you get a green square, you've got the right letter in the correct spot.

Previously speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice for Wordle players to ensure they employ the best strategy for solving the puzzle.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Created by Josh Wardle, "Wordle," was named with a riff on his name. GETTY

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful."

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #831 Tips and Hints for Thursday, September 28

Still struggling with today's Wordle answer? Newsweek has some handy tips and hints for you. But watch out! The answer to today's Wordle will be revealed at the end of this article. So if you want to work it out for yourself, scroll down carefully.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Today's answer begins with a consonant.

Hint #3: There are two vowels in today's word.

Hint #4: The word is most commonly used as a noun.

Hint #5: It can also be used as an adjective.

'Wordle' #831 Answer for Thursday, September 28

The correct answer for today's Wordle is COACH.

The Cambridge dictionary defines "coach" as "someone whose job is to teach people to improve at a sport, skill, or school subject," or "to train and organize a sports team."