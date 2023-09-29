'Wordle' Today #832 Clues, Tips and Answer for Friday, September 29 Puzzle

Josh Wardle unveiled Wordle in October 2021, and it quickly gained worldwide acclaim. Its enduring appeal is evident as millions of users continue to enjoy the simple word game on a daily basis.

The game's overwhelming popularity resulted in its acquisition by the New York Times in early 2022 for an undisclosed amount in the seven-figure range.

Wordle is a straightforward game—so if you haven't played before, it's easy to get started. The objective is to identify a five-letter word within six attempts by following a designated color system. Upon submitting your guesses, you will be shown which letters match with your guesses. If a box turns gray, it indicates that the letter does not appear in the word. Yellow signifies that the letter is present in the word but not at the position guessed. And finally, obtaining a green square means that you have correctly guessed both the letter and its position.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, a professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., shared some expert advice for Wordle players to optimize their strategy for solving the popular puzzle.

"Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. The online word game has become a worldwide smash after initially gaining momentum in 2021. GETTY

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #832 Tips and Hints for Friday, September 29

Still struggling with today's Wordle answer? Newsweek has some handy tips and hints for you. But be careful—the answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article. So if you want to work it out for yourself, scroll down with caution.

Hint #1: Today's correct answer begins with an A.

Hint #2: Today's answer has three vowels in it.

Hint #3: There are no double letters.

Hint #4: The word is an adjective.

Hint #5: The answer includes one of the least common consonants.

'Wordle' #832 Answer for Friday, September 29

The answer for today's Wordle is AZURE.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "azure" as "the blue color of the clear sky."