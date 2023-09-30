'Wordle' Today #833 Answer, Hints and Clues for Saturday, September 30 Game

Wordle has come a long way since it was first released to the public by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle in October 2021.

What started out as a game created simply for Wardle and his partner "to enjoy" quickly became a global sensation, with millions turning to Wordle every day to get their puzzle fix.

The game became so popular that, in January 2022, The New York Times purchased Wordle for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, although it remains free to play via the publication's website.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia, on May 9, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve today's puzzle.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice on how best to improve your chances of solving the daily puzzle.

Aslan said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added.

The answer to today's Wordle will be revealed at the end of this article, so make sure you scroll with caution if you want to figure it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #833 Tips and Hints for Saturday, September 30

Hint #1: One letter in today's answer features a whopping three times.

Hint #2: A child might call one of their parents this.

Hint #3: The word features one vowel.

Hint #4: Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has been dubbed the internet's version of today's answer.

Hint #5: The first, third and fourth letter are the same.

'Wordle' #833 Answer for Saturday, September 30

The answer to today's Wordle is 'Daddy.'

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines 'daddy' as a father.

For example: "I stopped calling my father 'Daddy' because I thought it sounded childish."

A reasonably common word with one of the most-popular vowels, this may not have been the toughest test that Wordle players have yet faced, but it's a good brainteaser nonetheless. How did you do? If you got it, then congratulations, but if not, do not worry; Newsweek will be back tomorrow with some more hints and tips for the latest offering of the puzzle game.