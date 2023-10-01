News

Today's 'Wordle' #834 Hints, Clues and Answer for Sunday, October 1 Puzzle

By
News Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times

A straightforward but extremely popular game, Wordle made its debut in 2021 and instantly enjoyed spectacular success across the English-speaking world.

Created by British software engineer Josh Wardle, the game was sold to the New York Times in early 2022.

Each day, Wordle users try to guess a new, five-letter word, and have six attempts to do so. Within these six guesses, you use a designated color system to find out which letters are present in that day's chosen word.

If a Wordle user guesses a letter that's in the right place, that tile will turn green. If the letter appears in the word, but not in the place the user has guessed it, it will turn yellow. If the letter does not appear in the word at all, the tile will turn gray.

Wordle
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Each day, "Wordle" users try to guess a new, five-letter word, and have six attempts to do so. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some handy tops on how to improve your chances of solving the daily puzzle.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen," Aslan said. "Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's Wordle will be revealed at the end of this article, so make sure you scroll down with caution if you want to figure it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #834 Tips and Hints for Sunday, October 1

Hint #1: It can be worn as an accessory.

Hint #2: It is associated with France.

Hint #3: The word features the same vowel twice.

Hint #4: It is a noun.

Hint #5: The second and fourth letters are the same.

'Wordle' #834 Answer for Sunday, October 1

The answer to today's Wordle is "Beret."

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a beret as "a visorless usually woolen cap with a tight headband and a soft full flat top."

Did you get it? If you got it, then congratulations, but if not, do not worry; Newsweek will be back tomorrow with some more hints and tips for the latest offering of the puzzle game.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC