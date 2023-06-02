'Wordle' #713, Hints, Clues and Answer for Friday, June 2

Even the most seasoned Wordle players can find themselves frustrated sometimes but Newsweek is here to provide a helping hand with tips for Friday's brainteaser.

The addictive game's premise is straightforward as players simply have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Many players have devised their own strategy that they swear by, while others will freestyle their attempts completely. When tackling the puzzle, it can be beneficial to be adaptable and consider new strategies.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some help for those struggling to solve Friday's puzzle. Getty

For instance, trying to find the right vowels may prove less beneficial for a consonant-heavy word like "Fuzzy." The game's creator, Josh Wardle, has his own strategy and likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

The game initially shot to popularity at the beginning of 2022. quickly attracting more than 300,000 users. At its peak, Wordle is reported to have had 45 million unique users a month.

'Wordle' #713, Tips for Friday, June 2

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Friday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: "You may want to use "minds" as a starting word as it will reveal three yellow tiles, including a vowel.

Hint #4: "The Wordle answer for Friday ends in "d."

Hint #5: " The Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of today's answer is: "containing or characterized by perceptible moisture especially to the point of being oppressive."

'Wordle' #713, Answer for Friday, June 2

The answer for today's puzzle is "humid."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or alternative word puzzles such as Typchondria or Spellspire instead.