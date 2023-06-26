'Wordle' #737, Hints, Tips and Answer for Monday, June 26

While many of us see ourselves as Wordle masters due to the number of challenges conquered, now and again the addicting brainteaser offers up a real challenge.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide a helpful guide for those days when the puzzle appears a little too hard.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position.

A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle challenge. Getty

Speaking to Newsweek in early 2022, the game's developer, Josh Wardle, explained the reasoning behind the game's rules.

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said.

"That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #737, Tips for Monday, June 26

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "garms" as a starting word as it will give you a green tile at the start of the word and one yellow tile.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer includes the letter "u."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as "a person to whom hospitality is extended."

'Wordle' #737, Answer for Monday, June 26

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "guest."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. Don't fret though. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.