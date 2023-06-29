'Wordle' #740 Clues, Answer and Hints for Thursday, June 29 Game

While many of us like to think of ourselves as Wordle masters, now and again the addictive puzzle can stump the best of us.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve Thursday's challenge. A good start to the puzzle can often be the difference between an added day to the streak or failure.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum, though the game remains free to play.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in early 2022, the game's developer, Josh Wardle, explained the reasoning behind the game's rules.

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said.

"That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

While everyone has their own techniques for solving the problem, some days the same sure-thing strategy you have stood by could result in you failing to crack the addictive daily game.

'Wordle' #740, Tips for Thursday, June 29

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint 3: You may want to use "minks" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends in the letter "r."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as a "typically small, informal and inexpensive restaurant that has an extensive menu."

'Wordle' #740, Answer for Thursday, June 29

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "diner."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.