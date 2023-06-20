'Wordle' #731 Clues, Answer and Hints for Tuesday, June 20 Game

A poor start on Wordle can turn the normally fun challenge into a frustrating nightmare. Thankfully, Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve today's puzzle.

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 and went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand, players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve the Wordle puzzle for Tuesday June 20. Getty

Many players have devised their own strategy that they swear by, while others will freestyle their attempts completely. When tackling the puzzle, it can be beneficial to be adaptable and consider new strategies as a good start can be the difference between success and failure.

The game's own developer, Josh Wardle, likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

Whatever your game plan for the addictive puzzle, now and again we could all do with a hint. Check out below for some tips that can help you solve today's game.

'Wordle' #731, Tips for Tuesday, June 20

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "fakes" as a starting word as it will reveal a green tile at the start of the word and a yellow tile.

Hint #4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. For example: "SL," "GL" and "PR."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as "a covering of minute ice crystals on a cold surface."

'Worle' #731, Answer for Tuesday, June 20

The answer for Tuesday's puzzle is "frost."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.