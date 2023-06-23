'Wordle' #734, Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, June 23

Even the most experienced Wordle players can find themselves frustrated with the puzzle from time to time. Don't worry though, Newsweek is here to provide with some advice on how to overcome Friday's challenge.

The addictive game's premise is straightforward enough as players simply have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Many players swear they have the perfect strategy while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to solve the puzzle.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has the latest guide for players needing a hand for Friday's puzzle. Getty

Some players start by entering vowel-heavy words in a bid to get off to a good start. This may prove less beneficial for a consonant-heavy word like "fuzzy," however.

The game's creator, British software engineer Josh Wardle, has his own strategy and likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

The game initially shot to popularity at the beginning of 2022, quickly attracting more than 300,000 users. At its peak, Wordle is reported to have had 45 million unique users a month worldwide.

If you find your usual strategies for solving the puzzle aren't working, our tips might be just what you need to ensure you overcome Friday's challenge.

'Wordle' #734, Tips for Friday, June 23

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint 1#: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint 2#: Friday's answer contains two different vowels

Hint #3: You may want to use "tonic" as a starting word as it will reveal one green tile and two yellow tiles.

Hint #4: The answer today contains the letter "v."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of today's Wordle answer is: To desire (what belongs to another) inordinately or culpably.

'Wordle' #734, Answer for Friday, June 23

The answer for Friday's puzzle is "covet."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. Don't fret though. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.