Today's Wordle #566 Tips, Clues and Answer for January 6 Game

The Wordle answer for Friday January 6 may stump the most brilliant of puzzle players, but thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide a guide full of tips and tricks.

The popular puzzle's premise is relatively simple and straightforward but what can often be a fun game can occasionally turn into a frustrating challenge.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

After submitting a word, green tiles will show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Due to the limited chances to solve the puzzle, a poor start can result in failure and the end to that winning streak.

Many players have devised their own strategy that they swear by, while others will freestyle their attempts completely.

The game's own developer, Josh Wardle, likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

Wardle previously told Newsweek that he was surprised when his puzzle game first became a smash hit in New Zealand.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. That means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

Wordle #566 Tips for Friday. January 6

The word for the day on January 6 will be revealed at the end of this article.

Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: Wordle #566 has one repeated letter.

Hint #2: There are two different vowels used in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #3: You may want to use "Balls" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles, one at the beginning of the word.

Hint #4: The answer for Friday's Wordle puzzle rhymes with "Rely."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions or the word: 1) To give a false impression of; 2) To present an appearance not in agreement with; 3) To show (something) to be false or wrong.

Wordle #566 Answer for Friday, January 6

The answer for Friday's puzzle is "Belie".

Hopefully, using our guide, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or some of these alternative word puzzles instead.