'Wordle' #779 Clues, Tips and Answer for Monday, August 7 Puzzle

Wordle continues to remain popular as puzzle fanatics get stuck into the word game every day.

However, the addictive challenge can often prove frustrating, especially if your first few guesses aren't as fruitful as you would hope.

If you have been struggling today or just want to ensure that your streak isn't broken, Newsweek can help.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some tips on how to solve today's puzzle. Getty

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek previously, the game's creator, New York-based programmer Josh Wardle, admitted that despite inventing the game he too struggles with it from time to time.

"Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it…I'm afraid I'm not really the best," he said.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

'Wordle' #779, Tips for Monday, August 7

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "drink" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles while eliminating one of the vowels not in the word.

Hint #4: Today's answer can be used as both a noun and a verb.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer, when used as a verb, as to "tolerate."

'Wordle' #779, Answer for Monday, August 7

The answer to today's puzzle is "brook."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.