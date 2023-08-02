News

'Wordle' Today #774 Tips, Hints and Answer for Wednesday, August 2 Puzzle

By
News Wordle Games Josh Wardle

The latest Wordle puzzle could prove more difficult than usual, but don't worry, Newsweek has some tips on how to solve today's brainteaser.

Wordle, which has proven popular across the world, asks users to guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

As fun as the brainteaser can be, a poor start to the game can result in disaster and frustrating failure.

Wordle tries to help users identify the correct answer by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

Wordle
The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some tips on how to solve Wednesday's puzzle. Getty

The puzzle refreshes each day with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch.

Some players claim to have the perfect strategy, while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to come up with the answer.

Speaking to Newsweek in early 2022, the game's creator, Josh Wardle, explained how he decided on the rules and how these play a role in the game's popularity.

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said. "That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #774, Tips for Wednesday, August 2

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "beach" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles at the beginning of the word.

Hint #4: Today's answer is a verb.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "to procreate as the father" and "to produce especially as an effect or outgrowth."

'Wordle' #774, Answer for Wednesday, August 2

The answer to today's puzzle is "beget."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.

