'Wordle' #782, Clues, Hints and Answer for Thursday, August 10 Challenge

Even the greatest Wordle players would admit that the addictive puzzle can be difficult from time to time.

Don't worry. For those days when you just can't seem to get off to a good start, you can always turn to Newsweek for our daily Wordle hints and tips.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips on how to solve today's puzzle. Getty

While many swear by their own strategies, experts have spoken to Newsweek about good ways to boost your chances of solving the brainteaser.

Previously speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice for Wordle players to ensure they employ the optimum strategy for solving the puzzle.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added.

'Wordle' #782, Tips for Thursday, August 10

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "plead" as a starting word as it will reveal two yellow tiles, including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: Today's answer contains the letter "y."

Hint #5: Thursday's answer is an adjective.

'Wordle' #782, Answer for Thursday, August 10

The answer to today's puzzle is "empty." The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's answer. These include, "contains nothing, not occupied or inhabited."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.