Today's 'Wordle' #775 Clues, Hints and Answer for Thursday, August 3 Game

While some players may brag about how easy they find Wordle puzzles, a poor start to the game can often be the difference between success and failure.

Don't worry though, Newsweek is here with some tips to help you conquer the word-based game if today's challenge has stumped you.

Wordle, which has proven popular across the world, asks users to guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. A poor start to the game can often be the difference between success and failure. Getty

Many players swear by their own personal strategy while others prefer to freestyle their attempts at the daily puzzle.

Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about the importance of a good strategy.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #775, Tips for Thursday, August 3

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "pales" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles at the beginning of the word.

Hint #4: Today's answer can be a verb or noun.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's Wordle answer. One of them is: a person or group participating in an action or affair.

'Wordle' #775, Answer for Thursday, August 3

The answer to today's puzzle is "party."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.