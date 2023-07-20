'Wordle' #761, Hints, Clues and Answer for Thursday, July 20 Challenge

The rules of Wordle may be straightforward enough but now and again the game can prove frustrating to both old and new players.

Fear not, Newsweek is here to lend a hand with some tips and tricks to ensure that current streak remains unbroken.

The daily online game gives players six attempts to solve a random five-letter word. Wordle users abide by a color-coded system while playing; a green tile indicates the letter chosen is correct and in the right place, a yellow tile means the letter is right but in the wrong place, while a gray tile indicates it is not in the answer at all.

Many players swear they have the perfect strategy, while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to solve the puzzle. Regardless of your preference, it can be beneficial to be flexible in your approach.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some help on how to solve Thursday's brainteaser. Getty

Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek and gave some advice on playing the addictive game.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice."

'Wordle' #761, Tips for Thursday, July 20

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "pluck" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles.

Hint #4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound, for example "Sl," "St," "Pl" and "Gr."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's Wordle answer. These include: the fleshy part of the side between the ribs and the hip. Another definition describes it as being the right or left of a formation.

'Wordle' #761, Answer for Thursday, July 20

The answer to today's puzzle is "flank."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.