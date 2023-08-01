'Wordle' #773 Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, August 1 Challenge

While many Wordle aficionados consider themselves masters of the addictive brainteaser, now and again the challenge can get the best of even the most experienced players.

Don't worry if you're struggling with today's challenge though, Newsweek is here with help on how to tackle the daily game.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

The game's premise is relatively simple; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. While many "Wordle" aficionados consider themselves masters of the addictive brainteaser, sometimes the challenge can get the best of even the most experienced players. Getty

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek previously, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some insight into how players can ensure they give themselves the best shot at solving the puzzle.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added.

'Wordle' #773, Tips for Tuesday, August 1

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "theme" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles and one green tile at the start of the word.

Hint #4: Today's answer ends in the letter "h."

Hint #5: Tuesday's answer rhymes with the word strength.

'Wordle' #773, Answer for Tuesday, August 1

The answer to today's puzzle is "tenth."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.