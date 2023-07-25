'Wordle' Today #766 Hints, Clues and Answer for Tuesday, July 25 Challenge

No matter how long you have been playing Wordle or how good you think you are at the addictive puzzle, every now and again it can prove to be challenging.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with its latest guide on how to solve Tuesday's brainteaser.

If you have not got off to the best start with today's puzzle, our five hints may be the perfect helping hand you need to keep your streak alive.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position.

A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Some players claim to have the perfect strategy while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to solve the puzzle.

For example, some players start by entering vowel-heavy words in a bid to get off to a good start. This may prove less beneficial if the answer turns out to be a consonant-heavy word.

The game's creator, New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle, has his own strategy and likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

'Wordle' #766, Tips for Tuesday, July 25

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains two vowels

Hint #3: You may want to use "lower" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles and a green tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's answer starts with a "w."

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines today's Wordle answer as: "A circular frame of hard material that may be solid, partly solid, or spoked and that is capable of turning on an axle."

'Wordle' #766, Answer for Tuesday, July 25

The answer to today's puzzle is "wheel."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.