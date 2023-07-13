Today's 'Wordle' #754 Clues, Answer and Hints for Thursday, July 13 Puzzle

Every now and again, the daily Wordle puzzle can prove more challenging than expected.

For days like that, you can turn to Newsweek as we have got the latest guide on how to solve the brainteaser.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A good start to the challenge can be the difference between satisfaction at solving it or frustration at breaking your streak, so most days it is worthwhile being flexible in your approach.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide to solve Thursday's Wordle puzzle. Getty

Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about the importance of a good strategy.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #754, Tips for Thursday, July 13

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "rabid" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles and a green tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends in a vowel.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: "Any of various boats such as—a roomy usually flat-bottomed boat used chiefly for the transport of goods on inland waterways and usually propelled by towing."

'Wordle' #754, Answer for Thursday, July 13

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "barge."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.