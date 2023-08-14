Today's 'Wordle' #786 Tips, Hints and Answer for Monday, August 14 Puzzle

For some Wordle players, the puzzle game rarely proves to be challenging. For for the rest of us, however, the addictive brainteaser game can be frustratingly tricky. Don't fret though, Newsweek can help you solve the puzzle.

Wordle, which has proven popular across the world, asks users to guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in early 2022, the game's creator, Josh Wardle, explained how he decided on the rules and how these play a role in the game's popularity.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some tips on how to conquer Monday's puzzle. Getty

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said. "That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #786, Tips for Monday, August 14

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "shine" as a starting word as it will a green tile at the beginning of the word and a yellow tile.

Hint #4: Today's answer is an adjective.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "formed of, entwined with snakes."

'Wordle' #786, Answer for Monday, August 14

The answer to today's puzzle is "snaky."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out that tricky word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.