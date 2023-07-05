'Wordle' #746 Answer, Clues and Hints for Wednesday, July 5 Game

Every now and again the daily Wordle puzzle has the capacity to stump even the most dedicated players.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to give you a helping hand to overcome Wednesday's challenge.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

Many players have strategies that they stand by but it can be important to be flexible in your approach to solving the addictive brainteaser.

A good start to the challenge can be the difference between satisfaction at solving it or frustration at breaking your streak.

Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about the importance of a good strategy.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #746, Tips for Wednesday, July 5

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "neons" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles and one green tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter "v."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "A toxic substance produced by some animals (such as snakes, scorpions, or bees) that is injected into prey or an enemy chiefly by biting or stinging and has an injurious or lethal effect."

'Wordle' #746, Answer for Wednesday, July 5

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "venom."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.