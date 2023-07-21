News

'Wordle' Today #762 Answer, Clues and Tips for Friday, July 21 Puzzle

While many of us like to believe ourselves master Wordle players, now and again the daily challenge offers up a puzzle that proves particularly difficult.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with the latest guide to provide a helping hand on Friday's game.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position.

A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has put together the latest guide on how to solve the addictive brainteaser on Friday. Getty

Previously speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice for Wordle players to ensure the best chance at solving the brainteaser.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

If you find your usual strategies for solving the puzzle aren't working, our tips below might be just what you need to ensure you overcome Friday's challenge.

'Wordle' #762, Tips for Friday, July 21

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Friday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "bolds" as a starting word as it will give you one yellow tile and one green tile at the start of the word.

Hint #4: Today's answer ends in the letter "y."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as someone who is: "strongly and heavily built."

'Wordle' #762, Answer for Friday, July 21

The answer to today's puzzle is "burly."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.

