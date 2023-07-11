Gaming

'Wordle' #752 Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, July 11 Puzzle

Wordle initially had humble beginnings and wasn't always the puzzle behemoth it is today.

The game was created by Welshman Josh Wardle and was developed during the pandemic lockdown as something for him and his partner to enjoy.

The game's simple pick-up-and-play element soon earned it a host of fans and the number of players grew from a few dozen to millions in just a few months.

New York-based software engineer Wardle previously told Newsweek that he was surprised when his puzzle game first became a smash hit in New Zealand.

Wordle
"Wordle" is shown on a cell phone. Newsweek has some help on how to solve today's puzzle. Getty

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. That means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

The game's premise is relatively simple as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Although many aficionados have multiple victories under our belt when it comes to the brainteaser, every now and again a puzzle can stump the very best players.

Never fear however, as Newsweek has some tips on how to solve Tuesday's puzzle and keep that streak alive.

'Wordle' #752, Tips for Tuesday, July 11

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "think" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles and rule out one of the vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer begins with "e."

Hint 5#: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's Wordle answer, including: The fragmental material composing part of the surface of the globe.

'Wordle' #752 Answer for Tuesday, July 11

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "earth."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.

