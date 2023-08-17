Today's 'Wordle' #789 Hints, Clues and Answer for Thursday, August 17 Game

Today's Wordle challenge could stump even the best puzzle players around, especially if your first guesses are not as fruitful as they could be.

Don't worry though, Newsweek is here to provide you with the latest tips and tricks for Thursday's brainteaser.

The game's success could, in part, be explained by its simplicity, meaning almost anyone can play it regardless of their skill level.

Its premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

"Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some tips on how to solve Thursday's puzzle. Getty

Despite many players swearing by their own strategy, it can be advantageous to be adaptable when your usual tactics are not working.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek and offered some advice for Wordle players to ensure they employ the optimum means for solving the puzzle.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added.

'Wordle' #789, Tips for Thursday, August 17

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "prams" as a starting word as it will give you one green tile at the end of the word and two yellow tiles, including one of the vowels.

Hint #4: Today's answer starts with a vowel.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's answer. These include: "In a mistaken way: wrongly and not being in accordance with the right order."

'Wordle' #789, Answer for Thursday, August 17

The answer to today's puzzle is "amiss."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out that tricky word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.