Wordle #674, Clues and Answer for Monday, April 24 Game

Puzzle game Wordle shows no signs of losing its viral popularity and continues to stump its regular users. However, Newsweek is here to provide tips to help you solve today's puzzle should you be struggling to keep your streak going.

The popular puzzle's premise is relatively simple and straightforward but what can often be a fun game can occasionally turn into a frustrating challenge.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer. Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Josh Wardle, the New York-based software engineer who invented Wordle, explained why he settled on five-letter puzzles.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Wordle #674, Tips for Monday, April 24

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: Wordle #674 has one repeated letter.

Hint #2: There are two different vowels used in today's answer.

Hint #3: You may want to use "Droll" as a starting word as it will give you a green tile at the start of the word and one of the vowels needed.

Hint#4: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: Used to indicate that a previous statement also applies to something or someone else.

Hint #5: The answer for today shares the name of a Pokémon in the franchise.

'Wordle' #674 Answer for Monday, April 24

The answer for Monday's puzzle is "Ditto." Hopefully, using our guide, you were able to figure out the word within six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles like Typochondria or Spellspire instead.