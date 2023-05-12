Wordle Today #692 Clues, Answer and Hints for Friday, May 12 Brainteaser

New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle's addictive puzzle game Wordle continues to delight and frustrate fans across the globe.

The popular puzzle's premise is relatively simple and straightforward but a poor start to the brainteaser can turn into a grueling challenge.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide the tips and tricks you have been looking for to solve Friday's puzzle.

Each day the player is tasked with working out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess is made, all the letters light up, letting you know how close to the answer you were. When all the letters go green, you know you have the right answer.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek is here to provide the guide on how to solve the puzzle's latest brainteaser. Getty

Speaking to Newsweek, Wardle clarified there was reasoning behind the game's structure.

In January 2022, he told Newsweek: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

The answer to today's puzzle will appear at the end of this article, so be careful if you are looking to work it out yourself!

'Wordle' #692, Tips for Friday, May 12

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's answer.

Hint #2: There is one vowel used in Friday's answer.

Hint #3: You may want to use "croak" as a starting word as it will give you one green tile and two yellow tiles, including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. Such examples are "SL," "ST," "PL," "GR" and "TH.

Hint #5: Today's Wordle answer is something you would go to the kitchen for if you were hungry.

'Wordle' #692, Answer for Friday, May 12

The answer for Friday's puzzle is "snack." Hopefully, using our guide, you were able to figure out the word within six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles like Typochondria or Spellspire instead.