News

'Wordle' Today #712, Hints, Clues and Answer for Thursday, June 1 Puzzle

By
News Wordle Game

While solving the addictive Wordle puzzle can often be satisfying, occasionally the brainteaser can stump even the best players.

However, Newsweek is here to give you some tips and tricks to ensure Thursday's puzzle doesn't trip you up and end that consecutive streak.

The game's premise is relatively simple as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle
A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some advice on how to solve Thursday's puzzle. Getty

The game's creator, Josh Wardle, has explained the thinking behind the game's structure.

In January 2022, he told Newsweek: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it.

"That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #712, Tips for Thursday, June 1

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: The answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "Japan" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles, including the required vowel.

Hint #4: The Wordle answer for Thursday ends in "y."

Hint #5: One of the Merriam-Webster definitions of today's Wordle answer is: "marked by unrestraint, animation, or flashiness."

'Wordle'#712, Answer for Thursday, June 1

The answer for today's puzzle is "jazzy."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or alternative word puzzles such as Typchondria or Spellspire instead.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC