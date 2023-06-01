'Wordle' Today #712, Hints, Clues and Answer for Thursday, June 1 Puzzle

While solving the addictive Wordle puzzle can often be satisfying, occasionally the brainteaser can stump even the best players.

However, Newsweek is here to give you some tips and tricks to ensure Thursday's puzzle doesn't trip you up and end that consecutive streak.

The game's premise is relatively simple as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some advice on how to solve Thursday's puzzle. Getty

The game's creator, Josh Wardle, has explained the thinking behind the game's structure.

In January 2022, he told Newsweek: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it.

"That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #712, Tips for Thursday, June 1

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: The answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "Japan" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles, including the required vowel.

Hint #4: The Wordle answer for Thursday ends in "y."

Hint #5: One of the Merriam-Webster definitions of today's Wordle answer is: "marked by unrestraint, animation, or flashiness."

'Wordle'#712, Answer for Thursday, June 1

The answer for today's puzzle is "jazzy."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or alternative word puzzles such as Typchondria or Spellspire instead.