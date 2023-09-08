Taylor Swift's tour is literally earth-shaking, generating phenomenal economic activity in every town she visits and setting new attendance records for the country's largest stadiums. But who are the workers pulling off these incredible shows in front of tens of thousands of fans every night? It could be someone you know.

Even with Swift's massive crew, each concert opens up dozens of temporary jobs for ushers, concession stand servers, merchandise booth staffers, and parking lot attendees. It's the pinnacle of flexible work — and it's shedding light on the often-underappreciated work zone that lies between the shakiness of the gig economy and the monotony of a regularly scheduled job.

Flexible Doesn't Have To Mean Unpredictable

Traditionally, work happens on your employer's schedule. Then there's flexible work, which allows you to pick up shifts anytime, anywhere (including at a sold-out Taylor Swift concert). But it's not just one-off shifts. With flexible work, you can build a whole work schedule for the next several days, weeks, or months across any number of concerts, events, and businesses in your area looking for hourly workers. Flexible work allows you, the worker, the power to work when, how, and where you want — as much as you want.

When your schedule is in your hands, work-life balance can be adjusted to be a true balance. Whether you are a student scheduling around your classes, a parent working around childcare or a caretaker who needs to be there for an aging parent or sick loved one, flexible work allows you to maneuver your schedule around your life.

Also, it's not just about choosing the dates and times you're available; you can even be location-independent. Next time you travel, you can pick up a shift at your destination or anywhere in between, so you don't have to stop earning when you're away from home.

By ingraining yourself in a flexible work community, you gain control over your schedule and finances without the commitment of a 9-to-5.

Working a Dream Job, One Shift at a Time

In a traditional job, you often do the same tasks daily, which can be great if you love routine, but what happens when you want to shake things up? You go through a lengthy job hunt just to end up with the same antsy feeling months down the road. As a flexible worker, you can have that change of scenery whenever you want while your skill set continuously grows.

Flexible work allows you to be adventurous in your career without the challenges and penalties that traditionally accompany a job change. The ability to pick up new shifts at different businesses allows you to hone new skills and practice old ones, all while retaining complete control over your schedule. And whenever it feels right, you can move on to a new position.

If you're really feeling adventurous, hit the road. By picking up shifts wherever you want to go, flexible work allows you to travel and make money. Imagine you want to attend the Eras or Renaissance tours but missed out on tickets, or your permanent job doesn't allow you the time or money to do so. You can still go, and you can even make money while watching your favorite artist perform. Every concert needs one-time ushers, concession stand workers, and security guards — that could be you.

How to Find Fun and Fulfilling Work

Flexible work is undoubtedly alluring for overstretched, restless, and adventurous workers. But how do you find new opportunities while creating the stability you need?

The internet is an endless resource that many keep in their pockets. Anyone interested in flexible work should use the technology at their disposal. Job boards, flexible work apps, and professional communities are all at your fingertips. Start tapping into your network to see what's available around you (or the areas you want to visit).

Prioritize the elements of flexible work that are most important to you, and filter available postings by those criteria. Give yourself an extra advantage by consistently making sure your resume, cover letter, and any additional materials are fully accurate and up to date.

Once you dive in, you might learn that finding flexible work opportunities is easy — the real hard part is trying something new. Maybe the largest aspect of being a successful flexible worker is not letting your fear hold you back. If you see a job you might be really good at, but you don't apply, you'll never know what could've been. Give yourself a chance, and you'll see how many opportunities you have at your fingertips.

Striking the Balance

From world tours to TikToks, society is proving one thing: Your job doesn't have to be boring. You can strike the work-life balance you yearn for and find a job that doesn't stop you from meeting your responsibilities or living out your dreams. And you can even still make your desired income while having that flexibility. You just have to get a little creative, and you'll see how things come together.