Why Work-Life Balance Is Crucial for Leaders

Leadership is tough—and the challenges are only intensifying based on pressure from both outside and inside the organization. All of this can cause leaders to work harder, faster and more often—to keep up, stay ahead and do their best for their teams and companies.

But expanding your hustle may ultimately work against you. A new study has shown that when leaders don't have a work-life balance, they suffer the consequences—and so do their team members.

How Leaders Affect Their Teams

Leaders have a huge impact on others—perhaps even more than they realize. People tend to focus on leaders: the words they use, the choices they make, and how they show up.

Even if leaders don't intend to be models for others, they are. Because leaders have been hired or promoted into visible roles, they are representations of what an organization values and rewards.

Research demonstrates leaders have a particularly significant effect on employees' mental health. In a global poll by The Workforce Institute at UKG, 69 percent of respondents said leaders had a more significant influence on their mental health than their doctor or therapist, and about the same as the influence of their partner.

The pressure is great, but so is the opportunity to create positive change as a leader.

Office worker with a laptop at the beach. Studies show that leaders have a significant effect on their employee's mental health. iStock / Getty Images

What Leaders Can Do To Find Balance

With all the pressure and the increasing demands for results, returns and deliverables, leaders may be inclined to do too much—and take on additional responsibilities to shield their teams from overload.

But research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology in 2023 found that when leaders fail to detach from work, they are unable to be their best.

Leaders need time to get away and recover. When they're able to disconnect, they feel better about their identity as a leader the next morning, and team members report they are better able to manage, guide, coach and direct work.

But how can a leader do this effectively?

Delegate

Every leader knows it's smart to delegate, but the research from the Journal of Applied Psychology shows it's more important than ever. When leaders are able to delegate effectively, it allows them to get away from their work and take a mental break, knowing decisions are in the hands of capable team members.

Delegation is also positive for employees, teams and cultures because it sends a message that leaders trust employees to make good decisions, get things done and perform effectively. Delegation also drives things like training, development and learning—which are linked with greater levels of happiness, fulfillment and retention on the part of employees.

Consider how you might develop people so they're capable of owning key responsibilities. Also be creative about what you might delegate. Try asking a team member to solve a difficult customer service problem or guide another employee through mentoring.

Leaders are also wise to give people stretch opportunities—tasks that are within an employee's core competencies that also offer new growth.

Seek Dimensionality

Leaders can also successfully distance themselves from work by seeking variety in their sources of joy and identity. Dimensionality refers to having multiple avenues for happiness and fulfillment. Work is one path since it's a primary way people express talents and make contributions.

But research demonstrates happiness can arise from many other sources as well. Volunteering in the community, digging deep into a hobby or spending time with family and friends can all be good strategies.

When leaders can immerse themselves in activities, hobbies and pursuits outside of work, they will be more successful in detaching and deriving identity from more than just work.

Disconnect

Leaders can manage their work-life most successfully when they're truly able to detach. The Workforce Institute at UKG study showed that distance from work was especially helpful in helping leaders rejuvenate, recuperate and re-energize.

Turn off devices and put them out of sight. Silence notifications. If you work from home at all, keep work areas away from living areas as much as possible—or if they're shared areas, put away laptops or other work paraphernalia.

Create boundaries by agreeing with yourself that you won't work during certain hours or during certain activities (for example, during dinner, during your son's soccer game or your daughter's violin concert).

In addition to what you agree not to do, also fill your time with positive activities you will do—like exercising or spending time in nature. Each of these is correlated with greater levels of joy, so in addition to filling time with alternatives to work, they also tend to foster positive feelings.

Working Toward Balance

It's important to recognize that work-life satisfaction isn't just about your moments outside of work, but also within work. Invest in doing a great job, performing brilliantly and seeking career growth.

Giving discretionary effort and making a commitment to your work is also part of the work-life equation. But be sure you're considering your life outside of work as well.

The choices you make as a leader will send significant messages to the team about what kinds of behaviors are most acceptable within your culture and your organization. When you attend to your own work-life fulfillment and energy levels, you'll pave the way for team members to do the same.

About the Author

Tracy Brower is a Ph.D. sociologist studying the future of work, work-life fulfillment and happiness. She is the author of The Secrets to Happiness at Work and Bring Work to Life. She is the vice president of workplace insights for Steelcase and on the board for the United Way as well as an executive adviser to several organizations. Tracy's work has been translated into 19 languages. You can find her at tracybrower.com, LinkedIn, or any of the other usual social channels.