Worker Brings Dachshund Puppy to the Office, Internet Obsessed With Outcome

Pet-friendly workplaces are becoming increasingly common in the U.S. While this increase is a product of the pandemic pet boom, it looks unlikely to slow anytime soon. In fact, a 2022 LiveCareer survey discovered that 94 percent of participants were in favor of having a pet invade their office space on a daily basis.

One sausage dog has proven exactly why our pets are now so sought after in the workplace. The pet features in a viral TikTok video where she'd followed her owner to work and proceeded to nap in her office all day long.

The benefits of working with dogs close by are countless, ranging from reduced stress levels to a boost in motivation. Kallie the dachshund appears to possess the ability to ease her coworkers in each and every way, by snuggling in their arms or snoozing on their keyboards.

A dachshund with a collar and tie sits at an office desk. The viral video showed a puppy of the same breed sleeping in her owner's office. Getty Images

The viral TikTok video has been viewed almost 4 million times since it was first shared to the social-media platform on July 27. It captures Kallie zooming around her home before accompanying her owner Ariel Freeborn to work and falling asleep on all her colleagues.

Audiences across TikTok were treated to a montage of clips of the 10-week-old puppy sleeping in the arms, and on the desks, of Freeborn's office friends while everyone gushed over her. On average, a young pup can sleep for up to 19 hours a day, so Kallie's owner and her coworkers need not worry about being distracted during important meetings if her office hours start to go up. One TikTok user did jokingly comment under the post that it looks like no work got done on that day.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been liked by over 550,000 users and commented on nearly 27,000 times.

"Immediately checks our website to see if your office is hiring so we can hold him," the job search database Indeed wrote from its official TikTok account.

"Every office needs a support puppy to get through the day," another user added.

"Snuggling a puppy all day while working would be great. Imagine how much better the day would be," posted a third.

Newsweek reached out to @afreeborn for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.