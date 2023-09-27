Work

Worker Cheered for Why They Refused To Sign Card for Colleague With Cancer

Hundreds of internet users have rushed to support a worker who shared in a social media post that they'd refused to sign a 'get well soon' card for a colleague diagnosed with cancer. While the worker's decision may sound bizarre, dozens of people have sympathized with them because they explained in the post on Reddit that their colleague had tried to get them fired last year.

"Last year I had a coworker actively participate in an investigation to get me fired at work. All allegations were false and fabricated and I am still employed, thank God. However, this ordeal cost me tens of thousands of dollars and months of incredible stress at work and at home," the worker wrote on Reddit.

"A few months after everything settled down, said coworker was diagnosed with cancer. He's a POS, in my opinion, but I wouldn't wish cancer on my worst enemy."

"Fast forward to last week. A different coworker sends out a group message to all of our other coworkers stating he's bought a card for everyone to sign and asked everyone to donate 20 dollars to help out. Today, after being asked why I had not yet signed, I told him that I will not be signing the card nor donating," they added.

Newsweek sought the opinion of Sarah Jeffries, a managing director and self-dubbed "employment expert," on the awkward situation and whether the Redditor's conduct broke any social or workplace rules.

Quiet Quitting
A stock image of a woman yawning at her desk at work. A worker has received support online after sharing why they'd refused to sign a 'get well soon' card for their colleague who's just been diagnosed with cancer. Getty Images

"In this situation, it's important to maintain a professional approach and separate personal emotions from work conduct. While­ it's understandable that the worker had a difficult expe­rience with their coworker, the­ir health issue—such as cancer—is a matte­r of genuine concern," Jeffries said.

"It's a challe­nging and often devastating, diagnosis that can impact anyone, irre­spective of their past actions. It shows comme­ndable character that they wouldn't wish such an illness on anyone­, despite any negative­ experience­s they may have had with them."

"When it come­s to responding to a request for a donation and signing a card for a coworke­r, it's crucial to approach the situation with empathy and professionalism. Many workplace­s have established norms of showing support and compassion during challenging times. Participating in this gesture by contributing to the­ card or making a donation demonstrates your empathy towards a colle­ague in need," she added.

According to Jeffries, the Redditor should have put professionalism above their personal sentiments and brushed past prior conflicts to sign the card and express compassion.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to Reddit on September 21 by u/Distinct-Emphasis-26, the post has been upvoted by 97 percent of users and commented on more than 500 times. Despite Jeffries' take on events, the Redditor's post has been flooded with messages of support from internet users who believe that the worker was in the right to say no to the card.

"Tell the person collecting that you are hard up for money after what this person did to you and because of him you cannot afford to donate and as you have not donated you do not feel it proper to sign the card. If he keeps harassing, you go to HR," one user wrote.

Another user added: "I understand not wishing cancer upon your worst enemy but giving them 20 dollars after this whole ordeal is a bit of a stretch."

The Reddit post can be seen here.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC