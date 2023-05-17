Worker Discovers Padlock on Milk in Office Fridge: 'Peak Pettiness'

An office worker has fired up a familiar debate after taking drastic action to stop colleagues from using a bottle of milk in the communal refrigerator.

In an image posted to Reddit by a user writing under the handle u/Vented55, the milk can be seen sitting inside the fridge alongside a bottle of water and several other dairy products.

Yet anyone hoping to open this particular bottle of milk might be in for a surprise. As the picture shows, a special padlock has been fitted around the lid of the container.

Photo of the milk bottle with a padlock on in the fridge. A Reddit user has posted an image of an office worker taking no chances when it comes to their milk. u/vented55

U/Vented55 asked not to be named in this story but confirmed the image was taken at an office in the U.K. where milk is evidently a source of some contention. "I've definitely overheard discussions about milk before," the Reddit user told Newsweek. "I don't personally use it, so I'm more of a third-party observer."

U/Vented55 posted an image of the milk bottle alongside the caption asking: "Peak pettiness or justifiable security in the office kitchen?" It's a question that appears to divide social media. Many know the frustration of items left in the office fridge being consumed by co-workers without authorization.

In 2022, a third of poll respondents admitted to stealing food that wasn't theirs from the office refrigerator. This came from a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by SWNS on behalf of antacid product maker Tums.

One Reddit user wrote of the image that they were "amazed at how many people's lunches went missing from the fridge" where they worked.

Another posted: "Someone stole my whole chicken from the fridge in work before so no this isn't petty at all. Don't take what isn't yours."

A third commented: "As someone who used to buy 2 pints of milk every week, only for it to be completely empty by Wednesday morning, I totally understand the rationale."

A fourth added: "I'm always happy to share my milk in the office, but the amount of times I have found that MY milk which I bought is completely empty with no replacement offered/available makes me feel this is completely justified."

Despite this, plenty felt the worker had taken this a little too far. One blamed the employer, writing: "It always surprises me when I see people working for companies that don't supply things like milk." Another posted: "This is textbook office politics at play."

Commenting on the picture, U/Vented55 felt the padlock was a little unnecessary: "I think it's a little over the top but, then again, if my stuff was getting used, I'm sure it would annoy me too, but not enough to lock milk up."

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.