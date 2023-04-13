Man Cheered for Quitting Job After Boss Tried to Force Office Working Rule

Incentives within the workplace are a great way to encourage staff to work harder, but the rewards program must be accessible to everyone. In this case, a man who describes himself as a top performer is allowed more flexibility than his colleagues for raking in the most profits.

However, a new manager has attempted to put an end to this by asking Reddit user Positive_Walk_3348 to work for three full days in the office instead of "whenever" he likes, as he was previously allowed.

According to a survey of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies and commissioned by Newsweek, 25 percent would rather work full time from home, with 17 percent swaying towards hybrid working.

So it may not surprise many that the Redditor handed in his resignation following the request.

"I have been a top performer for this company making it hundreds of thousands a year and have always been left alone because I am always bringing in new business and increasing profits," the Redditor wrote. "Because of this, I've earned the privilege of coming in and out of the office whenever I like and working from home without reporting [to] anyone."

He explained that he lives 45 minutes away from the office on the other side of town but comes by from time to time depending on what the week has in store for him.

"Some weeks it will only be once but other weeks I may pop into the office 4/5 times. Just depends on where I have a meeting etc. I see no need to come into an office when I have a meeting next to my home as did my old manager!" he said.

The new manager called him into a meeting and said that she now wants him to work more on-site as she believes it isn't "fair on the other staff."

"My response is that I am a top performer and my job is sales. If I am the highest performer in my position why does it matter if I am working from home or the office?" he wrote, also pointing out that his job is mainly on the road and he doesn't want to add almost two hours onto his daily commute.

"Towards the end of the hour, I start getting annoyed that she isn't listening and we are just going over the same 3/4 points [repeatedly]. I end up telling her if I [couldn't] perform my job in the same way my results will drop and I am not willing to do this," the Redditor said.

"She calls the bluff and I end [up] thanking her for her time and letting her know I am off home and she should expect my resignation by the end of the day. She just sat there with a stunned look on her face."

'It Is Critical to Make Incentives and Awards Clear'

Jo Mackie, a London-based employment lawyer, told Newsweek that the Redditor's manager may have a point when it comes to whether or not his working from home is fair to others.

"While it is OK to recognize the achievements of top performers, the rewards program must be rooted in fairness in order to motivate across the board and ensure there is no issue of discrimination," she said. "With flexibility, you may find that employees become disengaged if they see 'favorites' being given extra perks."

Mackie, the Director and Head of Employment at the law firm Lawrence Stephens advises employers to draft the reward and recognition plan carefully to ensure all members of staff are motivated.

"It could also be a breach of contract, so careful contract drafting is necessary to provide the employer with the right to award extra flexibility to those who overachieve," she said. "It is critical to make incentives and awards clear so that everyone knows what they need to do to achieve extra."

Over 1,000 people have commented on the post, which has 21,400 upvotes since it was shared on April 11, and the top comment racked up 8,500 upvotes.

"I was the top performer at my old job for 2+ years," the commenter wrote. "I actually got written up for avoiding work. I asked them how that [was] possible when I do more work than anyone. They refused to answer the question. I not only left that place but took 3 other people with me to my new job."

"Toward the 'end' of COVID, some recruiter approached me about a remote position a couple [of] hours from my house," another person commented. "Sounded kind of up my alley so I asked them to run me by them. I get into the interview and they say it's not remote but they're still interested in talking to me. They ghosted me after I asked them to pay mileage on the commute. They're always happy to have you commute when you're the one paying for it."

