Worker Shares One of the Worst Things About Starting New Job in Viral Clip

A video of a newly hired employee feeling confused by where her colleagues take their lunch breaks has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @simmplyemmily and had 5 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Me, a new hire, being confused at where the entire office building eats lunch at lunchtime." The footage shows a woman eating in what looks to be an empty break room.

The latest post comes as payroll jobs (total nonfarm employment) were reported to have increased by 187,000 in July, while the unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent, according to a report released on August 4 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A stock image of a woman eating at a company cafeteria.

The report said job gains were seen in health care, social assistance, financial activities and wholesale trade.

"Both the unemployment rate, at 3.5 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 5.8 million, changed little in July. The unemployment rate has ranged from 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent since March 2022," the report noted.

The footage in the latest viral video shows a woman tucking into a spoonful of salad while her eyes darted from one side to the other. The clip then shows empty tables and seats in what appears to be the kitchen and dining area of a break room.

A caption shared with the post says: "It was literally 1 pm here...only place to eat in the whole entire building, i was so confused."

The latest post has sparked discussion among TikTokers, with several relating to the original poster's dilemma.

User lauren4313 said: "One of the worst things about starting a new job, figuring out what to do for lunch."

User aviva shulman said: "Getting it all to [yourself] seems nice." The original poster replied: "NO [because] THEN I'M SCARED TO MAKE A PEEP AND FEEL LIKE EVERY CHOMP IS SO LOUD."

Haley noted: "Everyone at my job just eats in their car except a couple older women."

Kevdude51098 agreed, saying "Everyone eats at their car...out of all my jobs no one ever ate together LOL."

Mdog said: "I always escape to my car [because] it's too awkward in the break room."

Andi Bazaroff wrote: "The thing that blew my mind when I joined corporate world was that my coworkers either don't eat, or eat at their desks so they can keep working."

