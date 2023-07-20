Worker Called 'Unprofessional' by Boss for Answering Call When Drunk Backed

A boss calling a worker "highly unprofessional" for getting drunk at the weekend has been criticized online.

In his post to Reddit's r/work forum, user u/ShameOutrageous wrote that he received a call from his boss while out with friends on a Saturday night. She called his personal cellphone around 9 p.m., hours after the poster had started drinking.

"She had issues with some files and needed help," the poster added. "I told her I wasn't home, have no access to a computer to review the files, and I was also too drunk to help her with it." His boss hung up, but sent an email calling u/ShameOutrageous "highly unprofessional" and demanding a meeting the following Monday.

"This is not a job that requires me to be on-call, or was a request ever sent to me that I may need to do work on the weekend," the poster wrote.

Aristida Markauskaite, HR manager at travel advisers RatePunk, told Newsweek that employers have no right to impose behavioral guidelines on an employee's personal life.

"Respecting individuals' choices and privacy is fundamental to fostering a healthy work environment," Markauskaite said.

"It is unreasonable for employers to expect control over employees' actions outside of work hours, including being drunk," she added.

However, if an employee's actions outside of work negatively impacts their job performance or puts the business or fellow employees at risk, then exceptions can be made.

"If an employee's off-duty behavior, such as being intoxicated, results in legal consequences, employers may need to intervene," Markauskaite said.

"Nonetheless, intervening solely based on an employee being drunk without any legal ramifications amounts to an unwarranted invasion of their personal choices."

Many Reddit users were appalled by the boss's attitude, with the post receiving more than 12,000 upvotes and 3,000 comments.

"This is totally unacceptable," wrote themoirasaurus.

"You're free time is not her time," posted theruitallway34.

"It's far more unprofessional to call out of business hours," added Slowburner_.

"The entitlement of some bosses is outrageous," commented mjc7373. "They think they own their employees."

However, EmergencyDish4313 asked: "why would you answer a work call while drunk?"

"If you are drunk/high/partying etc, just let it go to voice-mail," posted Any_Cantaloupe_613.

"The unprofessional aspect is telling your boss you were wasted. Why didn't you just say you were out with friends bro?" wrote smirking-sunshine.

In an update, u/ShameOutrageous wrote that his boss told him the email was a "joke."

"She knew I was out with friends and didn't know I would be so upset with her 'joke' and I was reading too much into the email," he added.

"Since I am not in the mood to rock the boat, I let it go. Unfortunately, I will have to keep entertaining [her] mood and inability to do her own work as she is the CEO's BFF [best forever friend]."

